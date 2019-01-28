Assessing Ghana’s revenue collection strategies

Ghana Revenue Authority has set a tax revenue target of 58.9 billion Ghana Cedi in its 2019 budget, which is about 25.9 per cent higher than the 46.8 billion cedis targeted in 2018. Meanwhile, the GRA says contracting the services of consulting firm Mckinsey accounted for the improved revenue collection for the year 2018. William Demitia, Senior Associate Consultant at Ali-Nakyea and Associates joins CNBC Africa from Ghana to assess Ghana’s tax strategies.