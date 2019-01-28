Home Videos Top stocks to watch in 2019Top stocks to watch in 2019Craig Pheiffer, Chief Investment Strategist, Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management joins CNBC Africa to look top stocks for 2019.By CNBC Africa - January 28, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosSA banking sector set cut jobs in 2019 VideosMore revelations on PIC maladministration VideosRwanda set to use smart street lights to save energy VideosHow to build a successful e-commerce business in Africa VideosAssessing Ghana’s revenue collection strategies VideosMargaret Chitiga-Mabugu talks on the guidance manual for Africa’s green economy VideosEskom Debate: Is there light at the end the tunnel? Videos2019 TransUnion technology trends for Africa VideosBDC operators want share of international money transfer market VideosCapital Connection: Countering violent extremism in Africa VideosA2X looks to build on solid 2018 with more high profile listings VideosWhy SA’s farmers need R3bn bailout VideosUniversity of Global Health Equity unveils new campus VideosBreaking down Nigeria’s Executive Order 007 VideosMaria Ramos: Africa needs solid & liquid financial markets Daily NewsletterSA men’s grooming industry takes off Daily NewsletterUsain Bolt opens up on his career, life after sports VideosNigeria investors cautious ahead of next week’s bonds PMA Daily NewsletterEkorent introduces electric taxi service in Kenya Daily NewsletterSipho Pityana calls for tougher punishment for the corruptAdvertisementAdvertisement