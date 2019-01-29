Capital Connection: Democracy in Africa, Effects of drought on SA’s ostrich industry

In this episode of Capital Connection we consider the meaning of democracy on the African Continent; to talk on the subject is Afro expert & legal Practitioner Tapiwa Diamond Chadya and Matthew Kindinger, Senior Analyst at Frontier Strategy Group. We are then joined by Wessel Lemmer, South African economist to share insight on the drought plaguing the agricultural industry in South Africa as he specifically speaks on the impact on the ostrich industry. Finally we look back at memorable conversations that took place at last week’s World Economic Forum.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...