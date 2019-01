Mercy Corps unveil $5mn AgriFin Digital Farmer initiative

AgriFin today launched the AgriFin Digital Farmer, a two year, $5 million initiative to support the expansion of high impact, digitally enabled services to at least 1 million farmers over two years across Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria. Joining CNBC Africa for more on this is Leesa Shrader, Program Director AgriFin Digital Farmer.