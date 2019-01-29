Rwanda gives clarity on new SIM card regulations

Mobile Phone users in Rwanda are left with only one day to ensure they have registered not more than three sim-cards on each network. All other lines registered under one name will be regarded illegal. The Rwanda Utilities and Regulatory Authority has given an ultimatum of January 31, 2019. James Musinguzi- Director Technology Development at RURA now joins CNBC Africa for an update on enforcement of this directive.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...