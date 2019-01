Rwanda’s maize flour price expected to drop in 2 weeks

Local producers of maize flour are urging the public not to worry about the current prices of the supplies that has been on a rise over the past month. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Jean Marie Vianney Musonera, Finance Manager of Minimex Ltd the largest producer of fine maize products in Rwanda, as well as a provider of healthy nutritional products to the population and institutions for more on this.