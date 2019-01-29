What’s at stake in the Nigerian presidential elections?

Nigeria’s general election is scheduled to take place in February this year and will see the current president Muhammadu Buhari vie for a 4-year second term. Meanwhile, 61 political parties in the country have stated that the election guidelines unveiled by the Independent National Electoral Commission contain clauses that violate the 1999 constitutions. Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risks joins us to discuss the stakes in Nigeria’s 2019 election. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...