Home Videos When to go from employee to entrepreneur | CNBC Make ItWhen to go from employee to entrepreneur | CNBC Make ItWe’ve all thought about it: Quit the 9-to-5, start your own company, become the next Jeff Bezos. Only it’s easier said than done. So what does it ...By CNBC - January 29, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosGrading Rwanda’s hotels VideosAssessing Rwanda’s electricity generation targets VideosAdapt IT headline earnings defy contracting economy VideosRwanda gives clarity on new SIM card regulations VideosCapital Connection: Democracy in Africa, Effects of drought on SA’s ostrich industry VideosJSE’s Nicky Newton-King reflects on Maria Ramos’ tenure at Absa VideosPresidency on SA/India relations and plans to help Zimbabwe VideosRMB’s Celeste Fauconnier on where to invest in Africa VideosRwanda’s maize flour price expected to drop in 2 weeks VideosABCON calls on CBN to make BDCs direct agents of IMTOs VideosWinning strategies for Nigerian banks to stay afloat in 2019 VideosGet rewarded for being a good tenant VideosResponding to corruption in SA VideosNigeria market awaits N312bninflow VideosNigeria’s senate warns against rising debt profile VideosInternet shutdowns violate human rights, says ALT Advisory’s Michael Power VideosSipho Pityana: SA should embrace ethical leadership to root out corruption VideosRwanda a step closer to global health equity VideosNew Miss Rwanda pledge to draw youth into agribusiness VideosWhat’s at stake in the Nigerian presidential elections?AdvertisementAdvertisement