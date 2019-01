African countries disappoint in 2018 corruption perception index

According to the newly released Corruption Perception Index for 2018 and while there has been significant gains made by countries like New Zealand, Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire- more than a 120 of 180 countries score below the 50, on a scale of 1 to a 100- with one being the list. David Lewis, Executive Director at Corruption Watch joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...