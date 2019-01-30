Home Videos Singapore is building a city in China | CNBC ReportsSingapore is building a city in China | CNBC ReportsCNBC's Uptin Saiidi visits Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, a joint partnership between China and Singapore which aims to convert farmlands in...By CNBC - January 30, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosAfrica’s big economies head to the polls, here’s what investors should know VideosAfrican countries disappoint in 2018 corruption perception index VideosEA Debate: The business of books in Rwanda VideosInvestment opportunities in Rwanda’s Spirits Industry VideosMuhammad Babandede on Nigeria’s new ten year passport VideosIn conversation with SA Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng VideosRwanda moves closer to banning single use plastics VideosRob Davies on how global headwinds impact SA VideosHow should SA engage Britain post-Brexit? VideosAll eyes on Nigeria’s first bond auction of 2019 VideosNairobi sees highest rise in apartment rentals in 9 years VideosWhy NAHCO adopted group structure – Olatokunbo Fagbemi VideosNigeria, others set to raise $2bn to finance energy projects VideosHow natural language generation will transform the way companies operate VideosMozambique’s debt scandal spills over into Angola VideosUK MPs back Theresa May to renegotiate Brexit deal VideosSibanye-AMCU standoff continues VideosStella Vettori: Why men still earn more than women in SA VideosTransnet’s Brian Monakali on disruption in the rail & heavy haul industry VideosRich Management CEO Aly-Khan Satchu talks on impact of Absa’s Maria Ramos legacyAdvertisementAdvertisement