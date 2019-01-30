Transnet’s Brian Monakali on disruption in the rail & heavy haul industry

According to Brian Monakali, General Manager of Capital Planning at Transnet, the 4th Industrial Revolution will change the face of the freight service industry. He warns that if railways are not proactive and adapting- they will be less competitive and disrupted. Brian- who is also the Chair of the International Heavy Haul Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss the threats and opportunities of technology in the rail sector.