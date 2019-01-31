Capital Connection: The case for lifting of international sanctions on African countries

In this episode of capital connection we speak about international sanctions on African countries with particular reference to the Zimbabwean economic quagmire of Zanu-PF’s own making, joined by Patson Malisa, Deputy Presiding Officer of Social & Culture at the African Union and Jimayi Muduvuri, Patron of the Amalgamated Council of Churches on the case for lifting the sanctions.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...