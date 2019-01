EPP CEO Hadley Dean on why he remains bullish on Poland

JSE-traded EPP is a pure Polish retail property fund which achieved a total return of 21 per cent in 2018. EPP outperformed the property market with a significant difference from the benchmark index on the JSE property index SAPY, set at a total return of 25 per cent. Hadley Dean, CEO of EPP joins CNBC Africa for more.