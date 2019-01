Kumba, Assore shares soar after Vale disaster

Exxaro share price was up over 4 per cent after it said it aims to double its coal exports through the Richards Bay export terminal by 2023 while Kumba and Assore gained a competitive advantage over their international rivals dependent on the Vale mine. This follows the dam disaster at a mine owned by Vale in Brazil last Friday. Peter Major, Director of Mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions joins CNBC Africa to give insight....