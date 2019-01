#PleaseCallMe protests: Panyaza Lesufi calls on #Vodacom to do the right thing

Network provider Vodacom is under fire today as a strike by customers and civil society groups are demanding Vodacom to compensate former employee Nkosana Makate for his creation of the Please Call me Service .Citizens have threatened for a total shutdown of services at Vodacom stores if Makate does not get compensated.