The fight against corruption in Rwanda

Corruption continues to be a menace especially in the sub Saharan Africa. The recently announced corruption perception index by transparency International indicates that Kenya dropped one point in to attain a score of 27 points out of 100, down from the 28 it scored in 2017, and took position 144 out of 180. Rwanda on the other hand scored 56 out of 100 to be ranked 48th making it one of the five least corrupt countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Apollinaire Mupiganyi, Executive Director of Transparency International-Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for an analysis on why Rwanda and other countries in the region must consolidate the gains in the fight against corruption....