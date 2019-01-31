Home Videos Why is France protesting? | CNBC ExplainsWhy is France protesting? | CNBC ExplainsFrance’s 'Gilets Jaunes' or ‘Yellow Vest’ movement originally formed over planned fuel tax rises in November 2018. French President Emmanuel Mac...By CNBC - January 31, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosSchneider Electric launches ‘Go Green in the City 2019’ VideosThe fight against corruption in Rwanda VideosEskom tariff hikes will hurt SA mining – Minerals Council VideosVodacom responds to #PleaseCallMe protests VideosAnergi CEO Enos Banda on how Eskom should be restructured VideosGrant Pattison on Edcon’s comeback plan VideosWhat’s the Nigerian investors’ playbook for Q1? VideosEducating Nigeria’s first time voters VideosKumba, Assore shares soar after Vale disaster VideosEPP CEO Hadley Dean on why he remains bullish on Poland VideosOGFZA’s strategy to attract foreign direct investments into Nigeria Videos#PleaseCallMe protests: Panyaza Lesufi calls on #Vodacom to do the right thing VideosSacci President Mtho Xulu on driving investment to SA VideosEAC seeks to address rifts between member states VideosHere’s how we can cure the physician shortage in Africa – Expert VideosGrowth expectations for Nigeria’s maritime industry VideosCapital Connection: The case for lifting of international sanctions on African countries VideosShared Value Africa Initiative launches Africa Council of 8 VideosBakulu Power founder shares her thoughts on the ‘SVAI Africa Council of 8’ VideosNigeria seeks to nurture local oil & gas service providersLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement