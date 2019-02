Crypto Trader with Ran Neu-Ner: Bitcoin ETF on its way

Bitcoin ETF application withdrawn, Tron gets more criticism for its Bittorent plans, World leaders gather in Davos, this year with a different Crypto narrative ; these and more stories on this episode of Crypto-trader with Ran Neu-Ner.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/crypto-trader/...