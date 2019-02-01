DA, NUMSA protests against proposed electricity tariff hike

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has continued public hearings on Eskom’s proposed electricity price hike of 15 per cent for this year, with an overall increase of 45 per cent by 2021.The hearings have been an opportunity for communities to speak out about their grievances with Eskom and have enabled proposals on how to combat the electricity woes that the country faces. CNBC Africa reporter Lubabalo Mashiqana filed this report.