Is the PIC the solution to Group Five’s problems?

Another major South African company loses its CEO, this time it’s Group Five’s Solomon Themba Mosai, the now former CEO. Themba’s post will be filled by non-executive director, Dr Thabo Kgogo who is already holding the position as interim CEO. According to the company it is restructuring and plans to focus on developments, investments and concessions. The share price has tumbled since the day began. Viv Govender from Rand Swiss joins CNBC Africa for more.