On the right tune with musical sensation The Soil

The Soil, an Acappela group with an Afro soul edge have released three albums in their career. The trio has scooped some awards since their inception back in 2003 and toured the globe catering to needs for their craft. To talk staying power and being relevant CNBC Africa is joined by The Soil members Buhlebendalo Mda, Ntsika Ngxanga and Luphindo Ngxanga.