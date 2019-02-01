SAIIA’s Aditi Lalbahadur on what guides South Africa’s foreign policy agenda

Is there a method to the madness or is foreign policy driven by politics of expediency? How far has South Africa come from its liberal ideals that formed part of outlook on the world and what anchors the country’s foreign policy right now? CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha is joined by Aditi Lalbahadur, Programme Manager at the South African Institute of International Affairs to discuss South Africa’s foreign policy with a snap short of the last 25 years. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...