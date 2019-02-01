Home Videos This SA entrepreneur has the cure for your hangoverThis SA entrepreneur has the cure for your hangoverZee Phele of Geen Babalaz has go-to hangover cure and joins CNBC Africa to talk about entering the local food and beverage market in SA.By CNBC Africa - February 1, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosPIC Chair Gungubele explains why the board asked to be dissolved VideosIs the PIC the solution to Group Five’s problems? Videos#Eskom: How we arrived at the 15% tariff increase VideosNigeria’s first bond auction oversubscribed VideosEA Debate: Achieving a cashless economy in Rwanda VideosSAIIA’s Aditi Lalbahadur on what guides South Africa’s foreign policy agenda VideosSocial Media Week Lagos 2019: What to expect VideosHow Gashora farms grew to a leading chilli export firm VideosOn the right tune with musical sensation The Soil VideosCrypto Trader with Ran Neu-Ner: Bitcoin ETF on its way VideosDowntown Edgars stores to receive well needed make-over VideosWhat’s new about Eskom’s new dawn? VideosDA, NUMSA protests against proposed electricity tariff hike VideosAsset allocation strategies that investors need to consider for in 2019 VideosCoca-Cola completes acquisition of Chi Ltd VideosWhy is France protesting? | CNBC Explains VideosSchneider Electric launches ‘Go Green in the City 2019’ VideosThe fight against corruption in Rwanda VideosEskom tariff hikes will hurt SA mining – Minerals Council VideosVodacom responds to #PleaseCallMe protestsAdvertisementAdvertisement