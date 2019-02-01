Home Videos What’s new about Eskom’s new dawn?What’s new about Eskom’s new dawn?Legal Policy and Compliance Consultant, Suzanne Daniels spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters about her experiences in fighting corruption at Eskom.By CNBC Africa - February 1, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosCrypto Trader with Ran Neu-Ner: Bitcoin ETF on its way VideosDowntown Edgars stores to receive well needed make-over VideosDA, NUMSA protests against proposed electricity tariff hike VideosAsset allocation strategies that investors need to consider for in 2019 VideosCoca-Cola completes acquisition of Chi Ltd VideosWhy is France protesting? | CNBC Explains VideosSchneider Electric launches ‘Go Green in the City 2019’ VideosThe fight against corruption in Rwanda VideosEskom tariff hikes will hurt SA mining – Minerals Council VideosVodacom responds to #PleaseCallMe protests VideosAnergi CEO Enos Banda on how Eskom should be restructured VideosGrant Pattison on Edcon’s comeback plan VideosWhat’s the Nigerian investors’ playbook for Q1? VideosEducating Nigeria’s first time voters VideosKumba, Assore shares soar after Vale disaster VideosEPP CEO Hadley Dean on why he remains bullish on Poland VideosOGFZA’s strategy to attract foreign direct investments into Nigeria Videos#PleaseCallMe protests: Panyaza Lesufi calls on #Vodacom to do the right thing VideosSacci President Mtho Xulu on driving investment to SA VideosEAC seeks to address rifts between member statesAdvertisementAdvertisement