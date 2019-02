Rwanda’s quest to prevent and treat cancer

According to statistics by World Health Organization, Rwanda reported 1,304 new cases of cervical cancer which are 13.7 per cent of the total 10704 new cases of cancer reported in 2018. CNBC Africa is joined by Dr.Fidel Rubagubya, Clinical and Radiation Oncologist and Dr. Francoise Uwinkindi, The Director of Cancer Diseases Unit at Rwanda Biomedical Center to share how this can be reduced.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...