Capital Connection: Mining Indaba, possible El Nino event on the way

A possible El Nino event this year could bring another round of drought conditions for southern Africa. In this episode of Capital Connection we are joined by Wessel Lemmer, Senior Agricultural Economist at ABSA for more. Later on the show we joined by Edward George, Head of Group Research at Ecobank to talk about the role & potential block chain can play on the continent to alleviate costs for trade. We also speak to with investigative journalist, Amindeh Atabong, in Cameroon; to give insight into the opposition leader’s detention. Finally, we look to the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...