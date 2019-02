Frans Baleni: Labour unions, mining companies need to prevent of job losses

The Mining Indaba is seeing many interesting discussions regarding the key players of the mining sector. From a labour angle former National Union of Mineworkers General Secretary, Frans Baleni argued that mining companies and labour unions need to work more closely together in order to minimise the possibilities of job losses. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters at ongoing African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.