Ifeanyi Nsofor on how to strengthen Nigeria healthcare system

Nigeria plans to spend about 4.1 per cent of the 2019 budget on healthcare, a far-cry from the 15 per cent agreed on by African Heads of State in Abuja declaration of 2001. CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi spoke to Ifeanyi Nsofor, Director at Nigeria Health Watch on how Nigeria can move the needle for the development of its healthcare systems. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...