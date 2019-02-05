Home Videos Latest financial sector trends to watch in 2019Latest financial sector trends to watch in 2019Adrian van der Merwe, CEO of North Wind Digital joins CNBC Africa to share the latest tech trends in the financial industry.By CNBC Africa - February 5, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosMinerals Council of SA’s mining sector outlook for 2019 VideosRob Davies: We need to add value to our resources VideosUnderstanding Martin Fayulu’s battle to become DRC president VideosFrans Baleni: Labour unions, mining companies need to prevent of job losses VideosNigeria approves its first genetically modified food crop VideosFlour Mills reports 40% decline in 9-month profit VideosThe cost of cyber- attacks on businesses VideosZAR X unveils mobile App to make trading accessible VideosNigeria states internally generated revenue down 5% Q/Q VideosEskom’s Phakamani Hadebe on need to aggressively tackle debt issues VideosAMCU-Sibanye stand-off a function of weak leadership – Mantashe VideosTalking Books Ep 52: How we made it in Africa by Jaco Maritz VideosCapital Connection: Mining Indaba, possible El Nino event on the way VideosWe have big plans for mining industry – Ethiopia Mines Minister VideosRwanda to launch its first telecoms satellite this year VideosCompetition among Africa’s aviation heats up VideosLCCI’s Muda Yusuf speaks about Lagos’ economy ahead of 2019 elections VideosSA Minister Gwede Mantashe opens Africa Mining conference 2019 VideosNigeria Bureau de Change operators to launch live rate portal VideosLancaster Education Summit Highlights SpecialAdvertisementAdvertisement