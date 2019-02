LCCI’s Muda Yusuf speaks about Lagos’ economy ahead of 2019 elections

In a recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos State's Internally Generated Revenue fell to 87 billion naira in the third quarter of 2018 from 100 billion naira in the preceding quarter. Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and the state's wider economy ahead of the 2019 elections.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...