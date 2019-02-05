Home Videos Nigeria approves its first genetically modified food cropNigeria approves its first genetically modified food cropNigerian scientists have approved the country's first genetically modified food crop. The pest-resistant cowpea got approval after nearly a decade of research.By CNBC Africa - February 5, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosFlour Mills reports 40% decline in 9-month profit VideosThe cost of cyber- attacks on businesses VideosZAR X unveils mobile App to make trading accessible VideosNigeria states internally generated revenue down 5% Q/Q VideosEskom’s Phakamani Hadebe on need to aggressively tackle debt issues VideosAMCU-Sibanye stand-off a function of weak leadership – Mantashe VideosTalking Books Ep 52: How we made it in Africa by Jaco Maritz VideosCapital Connection: Mining Indaba, possible El Nino event on the way VideosWe have big plans for mining industry – Ethiopia Mines Minister VideosRwanda to launch its first telecoms satellite this year VideosCompetition among Africa’s aviation heats up VideosLCCI’s Muda Yusuf speaks about Lagos’ economy ahead of 2019 elections VideosSA Minister Gwede Mantashe opens Africa Mining conference 2019 VideosNigeria Bureau de Change operators to launch live rate portal VideosLancaster Education Summit Highlights Special VideosS12J Association on incentivising investment VideosZink International’s Deshnee Naidoo on why they remain committed to SA mining VideosRwanda’s quest to prevent and treat cancer VideosWest Africa soft commodities outlook VideosCloud Atlas CEO Maurice Madiba on top performing African stocks to watchLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement