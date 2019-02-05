SA Minister Gwede Mantashe opens Africa Mining conference 2019

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, opened this year’s Investing in African Mining Indaba with a keynote address on Monday 4 February at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Over the past 25 years this conference had grown in stature and numbers, showing that the continent remains a key destination for mining investment, he said. Yet the mining sector globally and locally faced many challenges over the past decade. CNBC Africa brings you his full address....