Talking Books Ep 52: How we made it in Africa by Jaco Maritz

Entrepreneurship is a crucial contributor to the growth of business on the African continent. On the surface, for non-entrepreneurs, it may look easy when seeing the achievements of great entrepreneurs, but in reality entrepreneurship is a roller coaster ride that takes a lot of guts along with vision, a great idea, determination and capital. Joining CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers on Talking Books is Jaco Maritz who compiled the book How We Made it in Africa: Learn from the stories of 25 entrepreneurs who’ve built thriving businesses....