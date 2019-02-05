The cost of cyber- attacks on businesses

Today some countries including South Africa mark Safer Internet Day. This is a campaign that aims to improve internet safety for all users. Businesses and individuals are increasingly using digital technology to store and control their personal information. However Cyber- attacks have been on an immense rise in South Africa with latest figure talking of over double the rate of cybercrimes committed in the country just the past year alone. So how can we upgrade our Cyber defence strategies and what are the solutions in place for the aftermath of an attack. Heino Gevers, Security Specialist at Mimecast and Wynand Van Vuuren Partner of Client Experience at King Price....