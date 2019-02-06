Bank of Tanzania launches financial literacy & credit reporting awareness campaign

About 40 per cent of Tanzanians are still excluded from the financial system. To tackle the demand and supply-side constraints, Bank of Tanzania and the International Finance Corporation today launched a Credit Reporting Awareness and Financial Literacy Campaign. To explore more on credit reporting and why it matters for Tanzanians CNBC Africa is joined by Nkanwa Magina, Credit Reference Operations Manager, Bank of Tanzania.