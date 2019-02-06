Eskom remains the biggest risk to SA mining, says DRDGOLD’s Niël Pretorius

Although there isn’t 100 per cent ideological alignment on everything, players in the mining industry take comfort from the fact that there is constructive engagement. This is according to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGOLD, who spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters at the 25th Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. They also talk about the single biggest challenge for DRDGOLD being the reliability of the power supply, and other pertinent issues like the institutional damage that had been done in the past.