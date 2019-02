Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo calls for win-win mining deals at Mining Indaba

It is time for the mineral sector to produce win-win situations for all stakeholders says H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, at the 25th Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. He added that the Ghana hopes to establish an equitable balance between the country’s needs and that of the investor community. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...