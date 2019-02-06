Home Videos Hawks arrest five suspects over #Bosasa tender fraudHawks arrest five suspects over #Bosasa tender fraudHawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says more arrests are in the pipeline following the #Bosasa revelations at the Zondo Commission. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo Mashiqana.By CNBC Africa - February 6, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosUnderstanding AfDB’s African mineral resource strategy VideosTau Morwe on the central role of Transnet in mining VideosThis is how NIC & CBA merger will benefit banking sector – Moody’s VideosChris Griffith on what is driving the turnaround in the platinum sector VideosNew innovation to help African farmers access USD 1 trillion agribusiness VideosMinister Claver Gatete speaks on implementing the new urban agenda VideosExpectations ahead of Nigeria’s Q1 bond calendar release VideosEA Debate: The evolution of made in Rwanda campaign VideosHow best to achieve a safer internet environment VideosZOLA Electric targets Africa expansion in renewable energy VideosAccounting for trade discounts & rebates: What you need to know VideosEskom remains the biggest risk to SA mining, says DRDGOLD’s Niël Pretorius VideosHow the SA economy can unlock R5 trillion in value through digital technologies VideosNeal Froneman: We won’t give AMCU members a separate wage deal VideosBank of Tanzania launches financial literacy & credit reporting awareness campaign VideosDoes health matter for economic growth? VideosNigeria’s election security preparedness ahead of 2019 elections VideosIfeanyi Nsofor on how to strengthen Nigeria healthcare system VideosLatest financial sector trends to watch out for in 2019 VideosMinerals Council of SA’s mining sector outlook for 2019AdvertisementAdvertisement