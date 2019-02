How the SA economy can unlock R5 trillion in value through digital technologies

Accenture has offered an analysis of South Africa's value at stake which envisages over five trillion rands could be unlocked within the next decade through maximising on digital technologies. This latest report for the country comes after a similar study was done previously in places like Telengana and Denmark. Joost de Haas, Managing Director for Accenture Strategy joins CNBC Africa for more.