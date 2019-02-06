Home Videos Neal Froneman: We won’t give AMCU members a separate wage dealNeal Froneman: We won’t give AMCU members a separate wage dealSibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman gives update on the wage dispute with AMCU, Lonmin merger at the ongoing African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.By CNBC Africa - February 6, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosAccounting for trade discounts & rebates: What you need to know VideosEskom remains the biggest risk to SA mining, says DRDGOLD’s Niël Pretorius VideosHow the SA economy can unlock R5 trillion in value through digital technologies VideosBank of Tanzania launches financial literacy & credit reporting awareness campaign VideosDoes health matter for economic growth? VideosNigeria’s election security preparedness ahead of 2019 elections VideosIfeanyi Nsofor on how to strengthen Nigeria healthcare system VideosLatest financial sector trends to watch out for in 2019 VideosMinerals Council of SA’s mining sector outlook for 2019 VideosWe need to add value to our resources – Rob Davies VideosUnderstanding Martin Fayulu’s battle to become DRC president VideosLabour unions, mining companies need to prevent job losses – Frans Baleni VideosNigeria approves its first genetically modified food crop VideosFlour Mills reports 40% decline in 9-month profit VideosThe cost of cyber- attacks on businesses VideosZAR X unveils mobile App to make trading accessible VideosNigeria states internally generated revenue down 5% Q/Q VideosEskom’s Phakamani Hadebe on need to aggressively tackle debt issues VideosAMCU-Sibanye stand-off a function of weak leadership – Mantashe VideosTalking Books Ep 52: How we made it in Africa by Jaco MaritzLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement