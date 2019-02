New innovation to help African farmers access USD 1 trillion agribusiness

Against the background of an increasing and youthful African population where food demand is expected to grow by 50 per cent in the next few years, AGCO today unveiled an innovative solution for rural African farmers. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Gary L. Collar, AGCO’s Senior Vice President and GM Asia Pacific and Africa.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...