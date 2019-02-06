Nigeria 2019 elections: Prioritising national unity during election campaigns

As election campaigns hit full swing in Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission says it is ready to sanction media houses over hate speech that is broadcast through their platforms. The NBC also says comments from political rallies have been laced with indecent and abusive language and use of hate speech. Vincent Anigbogu, Director General of the Institute for National Transformation joins CNBC Africa to discuss how Nigeria can prioritise national unity even in the atmosphere of election campaigns. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...