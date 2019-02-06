Tau Morwe on the central role of Transnet in mining

Transnet works with a large number of customers within the mining industry, and plays a central role in the transportation of minerals from mines to ports. For this reason the conversations being had with customers at the 25th Investing in African Mining Indaba are crucial. This is according to Tau Morwe, acting CEO of Transnet, who spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters. They speak about the importance of delivering on promises, among other matters.