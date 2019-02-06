ZOLA Electric targets Africa expansion in renewable energy

ZOLA Electric has just announced some executive appointed including new Chief Executive Officer position taken up by Bill Lenihan. Other key appointments made in board membership and advisory roles taken were up by Lyndon Rive and Pete Rive respectively. Zola Electric is one of the leading renewable energy brands in Africa, helping customers from five countries in the continent to power their homes and businesses, and stay connected with clean, reliable power. Bill Lenihan, CEO of ZOLA Electric joins CNBC Africa for more.