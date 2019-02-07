Home Videos Analysing Ghana’s banking sector recapitalisation bidAnalysing Ghana’s banking sector recapitalisation bidOla Warikoru, West African Bank Analyst at Stanbic IBTC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of recapitalisation and stories around Ghana’s banking sector.By CNBC Africa - February 7, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosThe small to mid-cap sector is 40-50% undervalued, says Westbrooke’s Jarred Winer VideosAssessing Nigeria’s oil exploration plans VideosNaomi Campbell set to be keynote speaker at the Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit VideosKobus Verster on the key earnings drivers for ArcelorMittal VideosDavid Jones CEO David Thomas resigns VideosHow we can fix Africa’s affordable housing problem VideosHarnessing leadership skills among Rwandan youth VideosNigeria’s non-oil revenues down 17% in Q4 2018 VideosHow social media can help customer experience VideosRed Berets brigade gear up for 2019 polls VideosWhy we are not worried about security threats – Yakubu Gowon VideosHow Estonia became one of the world’s most advanced digital societies | CNBC Reports VideosEFF makes lofty promises in manifesto in launch VideosGhana’s Nana Akufo-Addo calls for win-win mining deals at Mining Indaba VideosMore damning testimony emerges at Zondo Commission about Bosasa VideosAfrica mining Indaba: ‘Mining is the sunrise industry’ – says Ramaphosa VideosUnderstanding AfDB’s African mineral resource strategy VideosTau Morwe on the central role of Transnet in mining VideosHawks arrest five suspects over #Bosasa tender fraud VideosThis is how NIC & CBA merger will benefit banking sector – Moody’sLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement