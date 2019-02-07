Assessing Nigeria’s revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy

The Central Bank of Nigeria engaged stakeholders in financial inclusion Nigeria to review the National Financial Inclusion Strategy. The revised strategy aims to focus its intervention on women, the youth, rural areas, the northern geopolitical zones and micro, small and medium enterprises as they believe these will be the most crucial to increasing financial inclusion in Nigeria. Esaie Diei, CEO of Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFINA) joins CNBC Africa for this conversation.