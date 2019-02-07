Equatorial Guinea to launch oil & gas licensing round this year

With a total of 2.4 billion dollars planned investments in Equatorial Guinea's oil and gas space, eleven new oil and gas wells are set to be drilled this year and five companies have been contracted to drill new wells, with the line-up including greenfield offshore prospects held by ExxonMobil, Kosmos Energy, Marathon Oil, and Noble Energy. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea joins CNBC Africa to discuss the state of affairs of the country's oil and gas sector.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...