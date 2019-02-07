Nigeria’s non-oil revenues down 17% in Q4 2018

Nigeria’s non-oil revenues fell by 17 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the preceding quarter, the government’s non-oil revenue was below the proportionate quarterly budget estimate of 1.4 trillion naira. Meanwhile, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a 22.7 million-dollar agreement for the Abidjan-Lagos corridor highway development project to increase trade and investment among member states. Obiora Madu, CEO Multimix Group joins CNBC Africa for more.