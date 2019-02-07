The small to mid-cap sector is 40-50% undervalued, says Westbrooke’s Jarred Winer

The JSE indices delivered negative returns in 2018 with the small cap mid cap unit trust sector declining by 10.6 per cent. However, Westbrooke Special Opportunities hedge fund delivered a return of 10.6 per cent. For more on the Westbrooke fund and the future of the small mid cap sector CNBC Africa is joined by Jarred Winer, Co-Founder Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Fund Manager of the Westbrooke Special Opportunities Fund.