Margaret Mwanakatwe on investment opportunities in Zambia

Investment opportunities in the mining sector in Zambia, Zambia’s dialogue with the IMF about a possible debt bail out, and priorities to ensure the growth of the Zambian economy are among the topics addressed by Zambia's Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe in her conversation with CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters at the 25th Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.